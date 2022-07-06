How to pick the right university for you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This summer, millions of young people will be preparing to go to college. Finding a university that’s a good fit can be challenging. It’s a big decision and there are a lot of options out there.

To help you decide, we spoke to Dr. Ryan Peterson, the Vice President of Administration at Concordia University Ann Arbor, to get his advice on how to pick the right school for you. Here are four things he says you should consider:

Is it the right fit? You want to consider things like the location and size of the university. Do you want to go somewhere with a big campus in a large city, or do prefer a smaller class size and a quaint town? You should also factor in things like the distance from home and co-curricular activities you are interested in. The best way to see if it is a good fit is to visit it.

Value. At the end of the day, going to college is generally about getting a job, so you want to make sure the money and time you are investing is worth it. Don’t get scared by the sticker price either, there are lots of grants and scholarships schools give out, so run the numbers before you decide.

Career Readiness . Not to belabor the point, but you typically want a job after college, so look to see how that university will help set you up for success. Are there local internships in the fields you want to go into? Can you job shadow or do some experiential learning? What percentage of students get jobs in their designated fields? These are all things you should consider.

Uncommon experiences. What makes this university stand out from the rest? What does it offer that no other place does? Sometimes what makes a place unique is what makes it the perfect fit for you.

For more advice, watch the video above.