Live music fills the air this summer!

When it comes to music, Detroiters can’t be stopped. If you enjoy Jazz, R & B, Rock or any genre of music, the non-profit organization D.Cipher is here to deliver the sounds.

“We are a mastermind collective. We do artists advocacy work throughout the city of Detroit. We’re working very hard to make sure we amplify the music economy,” said Program Director for D.Cipher Sophiyah Elizabeth.”

The organization not only supports local artists with developing their craft, they also help them display their work to an audience, while supporting small businesses in the city.

On Thursday nights throughout the summer D.Cipher will feature different artists in a cool outdoor space at the Detroit City Distillery, located in Eastern Market. The shows start at 6 p.m..

The group has also teamed with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to bring live music to the eclectic Dequindre Cut, near the Riverwalk. This happens every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m..

Watch the video above to learn more about D.Cipher and their music programs.