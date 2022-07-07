Weekend events happening all over the D!

No triples or homeruns this weekend at Comerica Park. The ballpark that usually hosts the Detroit Tigers will play host to some big name musicians all weekend long. The park is being transformed to an open-air concert stadium and will feature Chris Stapleton on Friday, Billy Joel performs on Saturday, and on Sunday fans can rock out with Def Leppard and Motley Cru.

There are two events happening for art lovers. First in Plymouth is the annual Art in the Park. The event features kids activities, entertainment, and more than 400 artists from across the country. The Plymouth Art Fair kicks off Friday at 11 and goes through Sunday in downtown Plymouth.

Royal Oak is hosting their longstanding fine art show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park.

The 11th annual Uncle Sam Jam is happening in Woodhaven. The 4 day event will have live music, carnival rides, food and more. It happens Thursday through Sunday at the Woodhaven Civic Center Park.

Finally, on Sunday Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit will hold their weekly family fun day. This week will feature oversized toys, games and more. It happens from 1 p.m. to 5p.m..