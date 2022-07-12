Cruise the Detroit Riverwalk on wheels!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It may be called the Detroit Riverwalk, but that doesn’t mean you have to enjoy this beautiful space on foot. Biking is a great exercise, and also a great way to explore the Detroit Riverfront.

No worries if you don’t own a bike, because one option to obtain one is through Wheelhouse Detroit, located at Cullen Plaza.

“We’re a full bike shop, offering bike rentals, sales, repair,” Kelli Kavanaugh told Live in the D’s April Morton.

Kavanaugh says they also offer bike tours.

Whether with a tour or on your own, there’s plenty exciting stops along the riverfront for the entire family. A new “Motown” exhibit displaying eight plaques tells the history of the iconic music. The exhibit will be in place between the GM Plaza and Cullen Plaza till Fall.

The Riverwalk spans nearly three miles of connected trails from the old Joe Louis arena to Mt. Elliott Park, and construction is underway to connect the trail to Gabriel Richard Park just East of the Belle Isle bridge.

Ad

April Morton rode the Detroit Riverwalk in its entirety and said the experience is incredible. Click the video above to see her ride.

For more information about the award winning Detroit Riverwalk, visit this website.