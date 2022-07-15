Kids in Detroit are eager to learn about coding

Behind all technology screens, including your phone, computer, tablets, and gaming consoles, there is a code. Coding is the process or activity of writing computer programs. The language electronics uses to understand and execute functions of computer devices. Kids are excited about the idea of coding but not all children have the right access to learn how to code. CODE(313) is here to bring change for all children who are interested in coding.

Mitch Albom sat down with founder, Bartel Welch, to learn more about CODE(313). Growing up, Bartel showed a lot of interest in coding because he wanted to know why and how the internet existed. He later tried to find way to learn how to code.

He said most of the opportunities he came across were not aimed for kids in the Black community. The problem began with not having the access to learning about coding within the Black community. Bartel says the problem lies with instructors who want to teach coding but don’t have the curriculum, and students who want to learn but don’t have the teachers. This drove Bartel to find solutions to create an equal learning opportunity for children who want to learn coding.

Ad

CODE(313) provides supplemental learning by adding courses, classwork, and after school programing to schools that don’t have the curriculum. Instructor Joevell Arnold, said his goal is to be a good teacher to kids who are interested in this career opportunity. CODE(313) is opening the doors to the next generation of coders, right here in the heart of Detroit.

To see Mitch Albom’s full interview, watch the video above.