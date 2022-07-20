Activities on the Detroit Riverwalk are endless!

There’s no doubt, when it comes to the award winning Detroit Riverwalk, there’s plenty to do.

There’s something for the entire family, from the carousel at Cullen Plaza, to the water features at Mt. Elliot Park, when the kiddos are there, parents, be ready to stay awhile!

The kids aren’t the only ones enjoying the beautiful space, adults can come hang out, grab a bit to eat or sip a summertime cocktail at Valade Park, or take a moment to breath and relax...Tai Chi anyone?

Tai Chi, which can be used for meditation, experts say has many health benefits.

The free classes are held at Milliken State Park, just feet from the river every Wednesday this summer at 10am.

There’s also yoga classes held in the same tranquil area on Thursday’s at 6pm and Friday mornings at 10am.

No experience needed for either class, but registration is required.

These events are all about engaging mind, body and soul, surrounded not only by beauty, but nature.

Now back to the kiddos. Of course there’s carousel ling, splashing around, but there’s something for the mind.

Kids can enjoy a literacy program right on the Riverwalk at Gabriel Richard Park. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has created a unique, interactive program that provides reading and rhythm. Kids can also receive free books.

If you enjoy live music, concerts are held every Wednesday at the Dequindre Cut 6-9pm.

I told you activities at the Detroit Riverwalk this summer are endless, most importantly, there all free!

For more information and activity schedules click here