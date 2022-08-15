How to save big on back to school shopping

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of the year again when the kiddos are sent a list of items they will need for the upcoming school year.

Between backpacks, folders, notebooks, calculators, and more, things can really add up quickly. We spoke to Desiree Atkins with Forman Mills, about ways to save big on back-to-school shopping.

When it comes to back-to-school clothing, think about mixing and matching your pieces. Atkins recommends buying tops and bottoms that all work well together so you can get multiple different looks for less money. For example, if you have three tops and three bottoms, that is 9 different outfits.

Another way to save money is to sign up for discounts. Many places like Forman Mills will send you a coupon if you sign up to be on their email list, or to get text messages sent to your phone. If you are planning to make a big purchase somewhere, that is a great time to use that 10% off coupon.

Speaking of discounts, definitely keep an eye out for special deals. Some, like Forman Mills, are already running some back-to-school-specials. Others might offer some deep discounts just after the first day of school, so keep an eye out, and when you see a deal, go for it!

For more information on Forman Mills watch the video above, or click or tap here to see Forman Mills deals and locations.