5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

Dining for Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!

1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226

Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the aptly named Central Kitchen and Bar.

They have something for everyone at this chic restaurant, including items like this juicy burger and this savory Asian salmon.

One of my personal favorites are the Mediterranean-inspired wings!

2) Sloppy Crab - 519 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226

Next, I want to introduce you to Sloppy Crab, which is located across the street from the Renaissance Center.

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name.

If you want to dive further into the menu, they also have bang bang shrimp, a crab cake burger which is made with fresh jumbo lump crab, and some classic fish and chips.

3) Grandma Bob’s - 2135 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Moving on, let’s head over to Grandma Bob’s in Corktown for some Detroit-style pizza!

Here, they like to really mix things up. Have you ever had a Big Mac pizza before?

This mushroom pizza with goat’s cheese, spinach, roasted garlic, lemon, and basil was a surprise win for me.

They also have more traditional pizzas, like this supreme, as well as vegan options, salads, and boozy milkshakes.

4) Supergeil - 2442 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Staying in Corktown, you should also check out Supergiel, owned by two James Distillery, so you know the drinks are good.

This super cool restaurant has an eclectic menu ranging from a Mediterranean-inspired fish dish to Georgian dumplings.

The dish that started it all though is the doner kaboba, a Turkish sandwich made with shaved meat on an airy bun.

The owners fell in love with it while traveling to Berlin, and the city also inspired the artsy look of the restaurant.

5) Armando’s - 4242 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209

Finally, if you are headed to the D, you need to stop by Southwest Detroit for some of the best Mexican food around.

Armando’s is a classic spot that has been serving Detroit since 1967 and is a favorite of the Detroit Tigers.

This is the place that created the popular nacho appetizer, the Botana!

Whether you’re craving some enchiladas or you want to try their signature Mexican sandwich, you won’t be leaving hungry!

Now, this list is really just scratching the surface, there are several great restaurants in Detroit to check out. Besides the many restaurants, there will also be several food trucks at Hart Plaza for the event. There will be everything from Andiamo’s pizza to vegan sandwiches. You will also find lots of carnival favorites including elephant ears, and roasted cinnamon nuts. For drinks, there will actually be a tea cart and places serving up bubble tea and milkshakes.

So head to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show, and be sure to bring your appetite!