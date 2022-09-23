Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap

October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October.

Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its smokehouse menu.

Brown Iron Brewhouse, located in Washington and Royal Oak, serves up delicious, homemade BBQ and beer, a match made in heaven. The place got started thanks to Patti Eisenbraun and her husband’s love of beer. They started off homebrewing in the early 90s, and her husband took several classes on brewing.

At about age 35 they knew they wanted to make a change in their lives and pursue something they were really passionate about, good beer, good food, and community, so they decided to open a brewery. The name, Brown Iron, comes from the owner’s last name, Eisenbraun. In German, “eisen” means iron, and “braun” means brown.

They ended up finding the perfect spot for their brewery, just a mile from their home in Washington. With a lot of work, they transformed two lots, one of which was blighted, into their take on a German beer hall. The restaurant is open and airy with tall ceilings, a long bar, and many long tables meant for community seating or large groups. (Though since COVID, they are letting people share tables only upon request). It has a bit of an industrial look with “cheers” in different languages all over the walls and a large patio designed to be a beer garden.

They have several of their own beers on tap and a variety of other American beers for you to try and sample as well. All the servers are cicerone trained so they can help you navigate the 69 beers they have on tap. They also carry a line of gluten-free beers as well.

To pair with all their lagers, stouts, porters, and more, are some delicious smoked meats. A great way to start off your meal is with their homemade soft pretzel. In terms of meals, the Texas Beef Brisket and Brown Iron Burger are the most popular. The brisket is smoked with applewood for 16 hours, then sliced to order, and comes with two sides. The burger is made with a mix of short rib, brisket, and chuck, packing in lots of flavor, and is finished with their applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onion spread.

For their Oktoberfest celebrations, you can enjoy their special German menu which has dishes like chicken jagerschnitzel, a wurst platter, and black forest cake. With 25+ German beers on tap, you have everything you need to get into the Oktoberfest spirit. Their Oktoberfest runs from September 16th to October 2nd, and you can get 10% off if you wear lederhosen or a drindl.

For more information, watch the full video above.

Brown Iron Brewhouse is located at 57695 Van Dyke Ave in Washington, and 30955 Woodward Ave Suite 510 in Royal Oak.