VaShawn Mitchell talks about his upcoming performance in Detroit

When thinking about Detroit music, the first thing that comes to mind is Motown. People don’t realize the well-deserved recognition Detroit receives for rock, jazz, and gospel.

Seven-time Stellar Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee VaShawn Mitchell joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss his upcoming performance in Detroit.

Mitchell is bringing a new sound that fans will enjoy, he said.

“…just evolving, fresh sound, fresh look, energy like none other because of what we’ve been through lately,” Mitchell said. “God has given me some great music for the next season of my life, and I think the fans will be happy about it.”

According to Mitchell, he’s eager to perform in Detroit because of its Gospel roots.

“What Detroit is known for is rich Gospel sound, and I want to come to Detroit to present this fresh Gospel sound in one of the richest places so it’s just going to be amazing to just be in this room in the city and present new Gospel music,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell will be performing on October 31st at 7 p.m. at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino.

To learn more and to see him perform, watch the video above.