A new haunted experience comes to a historic theater in Birmingham

Spooky season is in full swing, and one of the ways people like to celebrate is by enjoying something scary - like going through a haunted house. There are many great haunted experiences in the area, but a new one just opened up this year, and it will only be here for the month of October.

The Birmingham 8 Theater Powered by Emagine, has been transformed into a scary haunted experience called Ghosts On The Balcony.

“We had a dry spot in the film schedule, and our employees have insisted this place has been haunted for years,” explains Anthony Laverde, the CEO of Emagine Entertainment.

The building itself dates back almost 100 years, originally opening as a single-screen live play house. Throughout the ‘20s and ‘30s, the playhouse saw some rough times due to the Great Depression, and that is where a lot of the spooky stories originate.

Emagine Entertainment partnered up with Bluewater, the production company that developed Glenlore trails, to help transform the 8-screen movie theater into a haunted attraction. The haunt takes place on both floors of the theater, with the top floor being a bit of a unique experience with lots of storytelling elements in each of the rooms. It follows the arc of the fictitious Dr. Baldwin, the theater proprietor that will go to any lengths to create “art” and become the greatest director alive. The bottom floor plays out more like a traditional haunt with plenty of spooky jump scares.

After completing the spooky journey through the theater, you can relax in their lounge, enjoy seasonal concessions, adult beverages, live entertainment, and watch others travel through the experience on several TV screens.

Tickets start at $20 and there are two experiences to choose from. The family-friendly haunts are from 2 to 5 PM and are recommended for kids 12 and under, and are more of a festive Halloween experience. The adult haunts have start times from 7 PM to 1 AM. Children under 13 can attend the adult haunt with a legal guardian.

