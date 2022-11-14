What’s the buzz is all about not shaving

This month is No-Shave November, an initiative to raise cancer awareness among men and encourage them to visit their doctor for screenings and checkups. This is also an excellent opportunity to discuss facial hair.

Jason Hall from RiDetroit, Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan, and Lauren Crocker, co-host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, joined “Live in the D” for What’s the Buzz with Tati Amare to share their thoughts.

First and foremost, do you like facial hair? The panel unanimously agreed and said that they like facial hair. Jordan went on to say that it may enhance a face and that there are numerous things you can do to improve your appearance with facial hair.

Is gray facial hair okay, or should it be shaved or dyed? Gray hair is acceptable, according to Hall, and beards are all about color, with no need for dyes. Jordan, on the other hand, believes that if you do dye your hair, you must be consistent with your beard, hair, and brows.

If a man wears facial hair, how much is too much? Jordan says too long is too long, and hygiene is important. Hall says that he will grow it if he can, and that he grew it to about four inches a few years ago. Crocker likes it when it’s put together because she doesn’t want to think about food or little animals coming back at her.

Is the mustache dead, or should it come back? Mustaches, according to Jordan, are cool presently, and many young Hollywood stars are sporting them. Crocker said that it works as long as you take care of it.

Watch the video above for the full interview.