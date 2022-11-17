Here’s a festive way to say cheers to the holiday spirits

Miracle at The Oakland on Live in the D

Now that the holiday season has officially arrived, festive-themes at bars are sprouting up all over the D.

Miracle at Oakland in Ferndale, a popular Christmas pop-up bar, is returning, and Lani Ingersoll, the head bartender, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to discuss the event.

According to Ingersoll, Miracle at the Oakland is a fun pop-up that is exclusive to this time of the year.

“It’s Christmas in your face 24/7,” Ingersoll said.

The bartender also said that the pop-up will have Christmas music, decorations, and a special Christmas menu.

The fun event will take place at The Oakland at 201 W. 9 Mile Rd. in Ferndale, Michigan, from Thanksgiving Eve to New Year’s Eve.

Watch the video above to see Ingersoll mix up a Christmopolitian as well as the full interview.