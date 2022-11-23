How you can support small business in the community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

“Live in the D” is all about celebrating the vast variety of small businesses in our community.

This weekend is not only Black Friday but also Small Business Saturday, as well. This is a good time to show your support and shop local, and the city of Westland has all kinds of places to check out.

Bill Wild, the mayor of Westland, and Dalya Aliburi, the owner of Aroma Creperie and Café, joined the show to discuss the city and Small Business Saturday.

Westland is known as one of Wayne County’s premier shopping and dining districts, according to Wild. He says that the city is surrounded by 160 small businesses, restaurants, and services that provide everything you want and need.

The mayor of Westland stated that when you spend your money locally with small businesses, statistics show that 69 cents of every dollar stays local and serves as the community’s backbone.

“Those are the dollars that business owners pay in property taxes, and those property taxes help support the fire department, libraries, and schools,” Wild said.

Aliburi said that starting her small business has been a long journey, and she loves cooking and baking. She said that opening a café and restaurant would not have been possible without her mother’s support.

“It’s a dream, however it’s turning into reality day after day,” Aliburi said.

The owner stated that opening in a city like Westland has been fantastic because of the customers.

Wild recommends looking at what your family buys on a weekly and monthly basis and trying to find a business in your city that carries the same things as a way to show support for small businesses all year long.

Watch the video above to see dishes from Aroma Creperie and Café, as well as the full interview.