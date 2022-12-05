What’s the buzz about the holiday season?

What's the Buzz on Live in the D

There are 20 days until Christmas and the countdown is officially on. Jason Hall, with RiDetroit, Lauren Crocker, co-host of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, and Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss holiday festivities.

Hall, Crocker, and Brown all agreed the Christmas tree should be up by now. Furthermore, they said holiday cards should be sent.

According to Crocker, she plans to send a New Years’ holiday card instead this year.

“We’re going to do the Happy 2023 cards because I feel like we’ve already missed our window for the holidays so we’re going to be those people this year…” said Crocker.

The three also agreed the holiday lights should already be up outside, and it’s never too soon to begin watching Christmas movies and shows.

“I’ve been watching Hallmark for a couple of weeks now…” said Brown.

Brown said her favorite Christmas movie is “Home Alone”, Crocker said “Love Actually”, and Amare said hers is “Family Man”. Hall admitted to never seeing any of the “Home Alone” movies.

To learn more, watch the video above.