How to perfect your holiday makeup look

The holiday season calls for many parties, get togethers, pictures, and more. Moriah Martin, the owner of The Beat Lounge and celebrity makeup artist, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to show viewers how to look their best for the holidays. According to Martin, she learned how to do makeup on YouTube and has been in the industry for nearly a decade. “I opened up The Beat Lounge last year, 2021. I’ve been a makeup artist for about ten years now, I started learning in college…” she said.

By establishing strong connections, Martin has also been acknowledged for doing makeup for celebrities such as Big Sean, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, and more. “Putting my work out there, being consistent with my work, it just entrusted people to refer me to celebrities and creating those relationships with people…” Martin said.

According to Martin, she recommends gold and silver liquid eyeshadow to highlight and brighten the eye. “I have these e.l.f. liquid eyeshadows. Liquid eyeshadows are super great,” Martin said. “They are easy to apply, and they are really shimmery and just a nice pop to add to the eye, especially for a holiday.” Martin said it could be applied with a brush, wand, or even your finger. She also recommended a clear gloss over red lipstick to make it pop.

