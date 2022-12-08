Satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season

Are you looking for a fun treat to warm you up this holiday season? Hot cocoa bombs are fun for the whole family and will sweeten you up. Christine Brisse and Alana Findlay from Cake Mitten joined April Morton on “Live in the D” to demonstrate how to make them.

According to Brisse, she used to bake frequently for customers from her home before opening her own shop.

“I started baking at home while I was a stay-at-home mom,” Brisse said. “Within a few years, I built up a clientele and just decided to take the plunge and open up a bake shop.”

Findlay said hot cocoa bombs only take about 20 minutes to make from start to finish, and it’s easy to do it at home.

“They are just a fun way to make hot chocolate with your family, especially children,” Findlay said. “You start by melting the chocolate wafers and you make the exterior shell, then you fill it with your favorite hot cocoa mix and whatever toppings you’d like.”

They can also be decorated with peppermint, marshmallows, sprinkles, and other unique designs, said Brisse.

“You can have so much fun with this. This is something great to do with your kids at home,” Brisse said. “You can make snowmen with the white chocolate, you can make reindeer, you can really have a ball with this and it’s a really great activity to do.”

Brisse said Cake Mitten also has many other items to offer at the shop.

“At the bake shop, we specialize in custom orders for cakes and cookies. If you walk in you’ll have the cocoa bombs on hand, we do custom sugar cookies here, we do chocolate suckers, chocolate covered pretzels,” she said. “We typically have about ten flavors of cupcakes on hand every day, as well as ten to twelve cookie flavors every day.”

Cake Mitten is located at 40750 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

To learn more, watch the video above.