Cooking recipes from a legendary Clark sister

She’s been taking over gospel stages for years with the legendary Clark Sisters, and now she’s taking over the kitchen with her new cookbook, “Cooking with Auntie Jacky.”

Jacky Clark-Chisolm joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss her new endeavor and give a personal cooking lesson.

Clark-Chisolm said that she is the go-to person for cooking and does all of her family’s cooking. She said that her daughter visited from out of town one day and began filming her cooking, and she opposed being recorded because her hair was a mess. Her daughter, on the other hand, told her that she had received 13,000 online hits. She then began hosting a weekly cooking show on Saturdays. People began asking her when she was going to release a cookbook, and the rest is history.

The Clark Sister shared the meatloaf recipe from her book on the show. She began by suggesting that it didn’t matter if you used turkey or beef. Next, combine it with onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, bread crumbs, garlic, and an egg. Then season with salt, pepper, garlic seasoning, and four-season seasoning. She said that it’s important to watch how much seasoning salt is used because the food can become overseasoned. After that, form the meatloaf into the desired shape on a sheet of aluminum foil, wrap it tightly, and bake it for one hour. She served it with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy.

Clark-Chisolm hopes to inspire others with her cookbook in the same way that her music has inspired so many.

“The cookbook was put together to help people who don’t know anything about cooking but want to learn,” Clark-Chisolm said.

The book provides recipes for how to set a table, how to season, what to season with, and what flavors go with specific meats. She also said that everything in the book will take just 35 to 45 minutes to prepare.

“Cooking with Auntie Jacky” is available for purchase on Amazon.

The full interview may be seen in the video above.