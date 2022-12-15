This is something you can make this weekend

The weekend will be packed with holiday events throughout Metro Detroit.

holiday movies are you’re thing, how about attending a film screening while enjoying dinner and drinks. The film “Christmas at the Holly Hotel,” will be shown at the Detroit Historical Museum. It’s a romantic Christmas movie that was filmed at the Historic Holly Hotel. The event will feature a strolling dinner with beer and wine in The Streets of old Detroit exhibition. The event happens Friday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m..

In Taylor, holiday celebrations continues. The Winterfest has come and gone, but the Winterfest Stroll happens this weekend. The festive walk-through Heritage Park and Petting Farm will feature circus performers, decorative holiday displays and characters, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The stroll runs evenings, Friday-Sunday, and December 22 and 23 at Heritage Park in Taylor.

If you’re still in need of holiday gifts and looking for something unique, check out Art In Motion Ceramic Studio. The local small business is holding a holiday show with nearly a dozen artists featuring hand crafted, artisan, one-of-a-kind work. The showing happens Saturday and Sunday at the business located on Livernois Avenue of Fashion in Detroit.

Hanukkah starts on Sunday and there’s a huge celebration to bring in the holiday. It’s the 12th annual “Lighting of the Menorah in the D.” The free event will feature strolling street performers, roasting marshmallows, hot soup and cider, and other family-friendly activities. Of course the highlight of the evening is the lighting of the massive 26 foot Menorah to symbolize the first night of Hanukkah. The festivities kick-off Sunday at 5 p.m. at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit.

