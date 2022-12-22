Nationally known choir will perform “Joyful” Friday

The holidays are in full effect, and the final full weekend of the year will be packed with fun.

First up, you’ve seen them on America’s Got Talent, now you can see the Detroit Youth Choir live in the city! The choir will feature over 100 members performing their Christmas show “Joyful.” The 2-hour concert will benefit the choir so they can continue supporting youth in Detroit. The show is Friday, December 23 at Central Baptist Church, South Campus in Detroit at 7pm.

If you’re still in need of a holiday gift, Eastern Market has you covered. The holiday markets will be open bright and early Saturday morning. Vendors will be on hand Christmas Eve Day for those in need of unique, one-of-a-kind gifts. The markets will be open Saturday 6am-1pm.

Hanukkah celebrations are on-going, and of course this weekend is Christmas. The day after many will celebrate Kwanzaa. The city of Detroit will celebrate the holiday with a first of its kind, 30-foot-tall Kwanzaa Kinara to honor the 7-day celebration. The event is Monday December 26 at Campus Martius in Detroit at 5pm with a pre-celebration at Beacon Park at 3pm.

Lastly, a different way to celebrate the holidays. Thursday December 22 is the “Poetry Winter Classic,” a special holiday showcase featuring some of Detroit’s best spoken-word poets. The event features 7 performances by several all-city poetry slam champions, and takes place at the Aretha Jazz Cafe located inside the Music Hall in Downtown Detroit. Doors open at 6:30pm with showtime at 8.

For more information on events in Metro Detroit this weekend, click the video above.