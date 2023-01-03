Get a healthy start to your New Year at this Berkley smoothie shop

A healthy start to the New Year doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy something sweet or flavorful. How about smoothies, pressed juices, or even acai bowls?

Rish Mitra, owner of Urge Juice and Kitchen in Berkley, came up with the concept in 2014 while at the Royal Oak Farmer’s Market. He wanted to create food without any added preservatives, or anything else, just plant-based food.

Acai and pitaya bowls are two popular options on their menu that are packed with nutrients and rich in antioxidants. These bowls are found commonly in South America and feature a base of pureed acai or pitaya mixed with banana and topped with fresh fruit, granola, and other toppings.

They also serve cold-pressed juices, each of which has 3 to 5 pounds of vegetables in them, so that is an easy way to get multiple servings of fruits and vegetables in one easy-to-drink bottle. Smoothies, salads, toast, and other bowls are also on the menu.

Urge Juice and Kitchen is located at 3628 Twelve Mile Road in Berkley.