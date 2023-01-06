Get fit in a unique “auto themed” gym

If you’ve passed by a certain auto shop on Mack Ave. in Detroit, you may think they’re working on vehicles inside. Well they are, but not the kind you may think. “We do it one part at a time, that’s what our wall says, that’s our focus and mission. We have High Octane, we have Torque, Body Garage, we have Mechanics, all these classes have the intent to help you build your vehicle,” Terra Castro, Owner/Founder, of the Detroit Body Garage told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. By vehicle, if you haven’t already guessed, is your body.

Castro spent 11 years on the road racing as a professional triathlete. Wanting to offer her hometown a unique workout experience, she opened the Detroit Body Garage, and the auto-themed concept has deep roots. “My Grandfather worked for Cadillac or GM for 42 years on the line, and it’s that work ethic and that blue collar grind and hustle so when I went to open up my business, I opened it where my grandparents worked and fell in love and created a family and roots,” Castro said. Those roots are spreading through the neighborhoods. Castro says their mission is to be a vehicle of change through movement and community, so they hold several events outside of the facility to get Detroiters moving in a healthier direction.

The facility also offers free monthly workouts to the community. For more information, click the video above.