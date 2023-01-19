Celebrate National Popcorn Day in the Motor City

What’s popping?!

Today is the day to honor one of America’s favorite foods. Popcorn is a popular snack eaten by people of all ages, from movie theaters to sporting events. Grab a bag and join us in celebrating National Popcorn Day, whether you’re a butter or cheese aficionado!

Motor City Popcorn owner Ronier Golightly visited “Live in the D” to pay tribute to this wonderful snack and look at some of the newest and most unique popcorn trends.

According to Golightly, popcorn has been around for hundreds of years, and it became popular in the 1800s and 1920s when it was introduced to theaters, and it burst into what it is today.

Golightly said that Motor City Popcorn was founded in 2012 with the intention of bringing a gourmet popcorn business to the city of Detroit. He says he tries to keep at least 18 different flavors on hand, but his most popular flavor is “Motor City Combo,” which is a cheese and caramel mix. In terms of inventing a new popcorn flavor, he said he does study on what’s current, but he prefers to create trends himself.

According to the owner, there is now technology that cooks popcorn faster and with less oil, including air poppers. He went on to say that there are many different kinds of popcorn, including healthy choices made with organic sea salt and traditional sugar.

Motor City Popcorn is located at 7104 W. 7 Mile Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.

For additional information, watch the video above.