Harry Hamlin teams up with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno

Let’s set the scene with a group of a women on a mission to travel to see the one and only Tom Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl. Then add in the names Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. With that equation, you get the premise of the new movie “80 For Brady”.

In the film, the four veteran actresses play friends who are big fans of Brady, and they decide to try to attend the Super Bowl game to see their hero. However, everything doesn’t go according to plan for the football fans. Instead, their tickets don’t work. That’s where actor Harry Hamlin steps into the plot of the movie. Hamlin plays a former Super Bowl champion who helps the women get to the big game. According to Hamlin, the movie is actually inspired by a true story.

Hamlin compared his co-stars to “the finest of fine wine.” The actor said, “These women have aged into probably becoming the greatest actresses in the history of film. Put all four together in one movie, you’ve got some of the greatest talent ever in Hollywood in one film. Working with them was an absolute pleasure.” Hamlin added that he was “over the moon” to work with Fonda.

You can head to theaters to see Hamlin and his co-stars in “80 For Brady” beginning Friday, February 3rd. Watch the video above to hear Hamlin share more about the film.