Have you tried the color changing makeup trend?

These products will fit your every mood – It’s no secret that finding the right shade of makeup can be a challenge, but there’s something new that can help. Are you ready for color changing makeup? That’s right, there are makeup products that will fit your every mood. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to share some cool makeup trends.

Gel manicures have become very popular because of its long-lasting polish. Color changing gel manicures can adjust to your body temperature or the temperature of the room. If you want to change the color of your color changing gel polish, add cold water or heat on the finished polish.

Facial makeup primers can give an “illusion of warmth.” No matter your skin tone, you call apply the primer to any color of foundation to correct “any kind of dullness” and to “add the idea of warmth,” according to Jon.

He also says the mood color lipstick will, “individualize the color according to your body chemistry.” This means that seemingly green lipstick will possibly turn pink once it’s added to your lips!

To learn more about color changing makeup trends, watch the video above.