How to make these spring menswear trends work for you

When it comes to Fashion, let’s be honest, the focus often shines on women, but men’s fashion is also constantly changing and evolving.

So which menswear trends work, and which ones are entirely too much? Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan, shares his thoughts.

1) Western Influence - Everything from cowboy jackets to big boots is coming into style for men. Jon recommends pairing boots with shorts this season. He also says if you like the western jacket look, but want to scale it back a bit, you can pair a jean jacket with a suede vest. You can also go small and just wear a western-style accessory. If you want to go really far west, Hawaiian shirts are also back in.

2) Skin is in - This means you can skip the shirt and just wear the blazer, or cut those cut-offs a bit shorter than last year. It can also be as simple as wearing a tank top instead of a t-shirt to show just a bit of extra skin. If you pair the tank with high-waisted pleated pants, you will be super en vogue according to Jon.

3) Double down on the double breasted suit - Jon says this trend is not going anywhere and it is very easy for people to incorporate into their wardrobe. Anytime you would wear a suit jacket or blazer, just make it a double-breasted one instead. If you want to fully embrace the trend, pair a boxy oversized double breasted jacket with a crop top. Jon says he saw it on the runway.

The bottom line is to have fun with fashion. Try the trend, but make sure it is in a way where you still feel comfortable.