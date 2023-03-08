This 8 year old is encouraging his classmates to read and pursue their dreams with his new book

March is Reading Month, and one local kid is not only encouraging his classmates to read, but he is hoping to inspire them to pursue their dream job in his new book.

His name is George Latham IV, and he is the author of not one, but two books at just 8 years old.

His mother, LaToya Latham, says her son started reading at age 2, and when she asked what business venture he wanted to pursue, he said he wanted to write a book.

His first book is titled “I Can Be,” and features coloring pages and activities all while describing different jobs kids can pursue. His second book, which was released in February of this year, is a similar concept, but is all about the different sports kids can pursue, called " I Can Be Sports Edition.” As he was older when he wrote the second book, he says this one is “more of a reading book” instead of predominately activities.

George says he wanted to write these books because he loved to read.

