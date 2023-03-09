Here’s how you can read your way to free pizza

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We all know there is nothing like a good book, and we want to help you and your family get motivated for March is Reading Month -- and Buddy’s Pizza is looking to help.

The popular Detroit pizza brand has been running its bookmark program for about 20 years. Here’s how it works: your child can pick up a Buddy’s bookmark at any of their locations. After reading three books and having a parent, guardian or teacher sign off, you can redeem your bookmark for a free small pizza.

That’s not the only way they are encouraging reading and education. With their Buddy’s Giveback program you can host a Buddy’s event, and 20% of the profits will go to your cause, which includes things like school, sports teams, and more. They’ve had schools raise $2,000 in an evening using this program.

Now is the perfect time to have a fundraiser too, with Buddy’s new all-corner pizza, so everyone can have the best slice. Plus, they have the new hot honey, which is great for topping pizza, wings, and whatever else you’d like.

For more information on any of these programs, or to just order some pizza, click or tap here.

To enter to win gift cards for books and pizza, click or tap here to learn more about the contest.