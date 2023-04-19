Things are cooking up during Royal Oak Restaurant Week

Royal Oak will be kicking off its downtown restaurant week tomorrow and what better way to get a sneak peak than with one of the restaurants that will be in attendance. Chef Davis Herr-Williams from Lockhart’s BQQ joined Tati Amare and guest-host Lauren Crocker to discuss what guests can expect to eat at his restaurant.

Chef Davis said that something that makes his restaurant special is the freshness of the barbeque every day. “It’s a lot of work. It is me sometimes getting out of bed at two in the morning going to stoke the fires and wrap the meats, but I am passionate about what I do, and I’m passionate about feeding people great food,” said Chef Davis.

Chef Davis said that some of the dishes that will be featured are smoked pork chops topped off with apple cream sauce, key lime pie, and so much more.

Royal Oak restaurant week will take place from April 20th to April 29th in downtown Royal Oak.

