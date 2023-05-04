The stamp of approval from the Royal family

In this age of technology, when we think of influencers, we think about the people that we see on social media with hundreds of thousands of followers. However, the Royal family has influenced many for a long time. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare and co-guest host Hobie Artigue to chat about how the Royal Family has influenced centuries before social media.

Jordan said that the Royal Warrant is the “stamp” of approval on goods and services that are providers to the Royal family. He also said that items that have the Royal warrant are not always high-end brands. Jordan said, “Simple things like Godiva chocolate, Cadbury has a Royal warrant, Kellogs [cereal].”

Social media influencers usually receive free items when they promote items. However, the unique difference with Royal Warrants is that the items are “legit”. Jordan said, “These are goods and services that are purchased by the Royal household for official use.”

