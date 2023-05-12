Movies to watch this Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and you might want to celebrate by watching a movie with mom. There’s a new movie with big stars, plus some old favorites that you might want to bring back for the occasion.

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen are back together in “Book Club: The Next Chapter”. It’s a sequel to the 2018 film “Book Club”. In this new movie, the four friends are in for an adventure when they take a girls trip to Italy and things don’t go as planned. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell gave “Book Club: The Next Chapter” four reels out of a possible five.

Russell also recommended some other movies that could be a perfect fit for Mother’s Day. He suggested watching “Mother”, “Guilt Trip”, and “Soul Food”. Watch the video above to hear more about these movies.