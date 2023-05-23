79º

Live In The D

Ready for the long weekend? Pet parents may need to add a few more things to their list.

Here are some ways to make sure your fur-babies have fun and stay safe for Memorial Day weekend.

Live in the D – Whether you are getting away this weekend, or getting together with friends and family, our pets will need a little extra love. With it being the first long weekend/outing for the summer, Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane shared some advice with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare, and guest-host Braylon Edwards on how to prepare our pets for the weekend festivities.

Chrisman shared that it is important to make sure our fur-babies have their I.D. tags on, and if they have a microchip, to have the information updated. Chrisman also reminded Amare and Edwards to not forget a water dish and food. If our pets will be in large crowds or watching fireworks, they should also have a safe and quiet space to go too.

Chrisman also came with one of Michigan Humane’s “Super Seniors”, Eugene, who is looking for a home. Eugene is looking for a “chill home”, and enjoys going on walks. For more information on Eugene, whose adoption is paid for by the Mike Morse Law firm, watch the video above.

