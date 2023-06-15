Father fashion: Hot fashion trends toned down for cool dads

This month designer menswear collections are being presented in fashion capitals like London, Paris and Milan.

It can be a challenge to incorporate the looks from the runway into every day outfits, but Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan has some ideas to help to cool dad in your life embrace the fashion trends.

Jon says that menswear is in the midst of a revolution, but that these looks need to be “dosed for Dad”.

Although some male movie stars are showing up on red carpets in shirtless suits, Jon suggests a more relatable version would be a 3-piece seersucker suit and a scarf. Another style Jon highlighted was going sleeveless. You also might have noticed that men’s shorts are getting shorter. Jon explained that one way to rock this style as a dapper dad is by pairing the shorts with a looser fit button-down shirt.

