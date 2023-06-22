Make a splash into fashion

Live in the D – Last week, “Live In The D” Reporter April Morton requested for Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan to turn her into a mermaid. Today he took up the challenge with the help of clothes, accessories, and makeup he was able to help Morton channel her inner mermaid.

Mermaidcore is a viral trend on TikTok inspired by Disney’s new release “The Little Mermaid.” But, Jordan said, “It is not Disney-esque at all. It’s not cartoonish. It’s not costumey. It’s actually kind of elevated.”

It is all about the detail when it comes to Mermaidcore. Jordan explained, “focus on what a mermaid would wear that isn’t over the top.” Some of these examples include dresses that have structure, a beaded purse that resembles shells, and of course some glittery eyeshadow. It is also important to look at colors that resemble the ocean such as aqua, purple or different shades of green.

Jordan also brought in scarfs that resemble seaweed.

