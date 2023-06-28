The Motor City has a new show and it’s all about what’s in your garage

Detroit is all about cars because we put the nation on wheels. Nowhere else will you find garages from the city to the suburbs with hot rods, classics, or high-end sports cars. Now you can see “What’s In That Garage” thanks to Christy McDonald on Local 4+.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Beth Griffith-Manley got a chance to sit down with Christy McDonald to talk about her new show.

The premise is simple, it’s all about the cars we Michiganders keep in our garages. Christy McDonald traveled all over southeast Michigan meeting up with people who have hot rods, classic cars, and other favorites, sharing their stories along the way.

“It’s a love letter to everyone who loves cars, drives them, and the fun stories behind them,” says McDonald.

McDonald grew up in the area and says her love of cars began young. Her father, Tom McDonald, worked in PR for the automotive industry, so she always had fun cars in her garage growing up.

The show premiered on Local 4+ during the Fireworks on Monday, June 26th. The first few episodes include a man in Oakland County with an 8-car garage full of Ferraris, which he races, and another guy who bought a Lamburgini off of eBay.

To kick the show off, she started with people she knew with cool cars, but she has since gotten many emails of people with cool car stories that she will be checking out in episodes to come.

For the full interview, watch the clip above. To watch “What’s In That Garage” check out the Local 4+ app on Roku Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google Chromecast.