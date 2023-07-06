Take the fun to new heights with these fun events happening this weekend

Do you still have the holiday vibes flowing after the Fourth of July? Well, you’re in luck because we’re just one day out from the weekend and there’s a full lineup of fun events you can check out.

First up get ready for some fun downriver! The Uncle Sam Jam returns to Woodhaven as the downriver community celebrates its independence holiday. There will be something for all ages, including a carnival midway, family attractions, concerts (including a Prince and Garth Brooks tribute), fireworks, and more. The Uncle Sam Jam kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

If you’re looking to kick back to some jazz, head over to Southfield for their summer jazz series featuring Detroit RSVP Allstars. The concert happening tomorrow, at the Southfield Civic Center, and the showtime is at 7 p.m..

Looking to get the kiddos out for a day of play and learning? Head over to Beacon Park for imagination and curiosity at their STEM and STEAM event. The day will feature all the fun the park offers, as well as hands-on science and technology activities, games, live entertainment, and more. There will also be food trucks on hand. Beacon Park’s family stem day, happens Sunday from 1 until 5 PM in downtown Detroit.

Finally, get ready to fly high, it’s the Detroit Kite Festival! The 5th annual event returns to Belle Isle and will feature food, drinks, music, and of course kite flying. The festival is happening Sunday from 10 AM until 4 PM around the cricket field on Belle Isle.