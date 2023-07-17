It’s a ‘Barbie World’

Live in the D – The “Barbie” movie is coming out this weekend and almost everywhere you go is has already turned into a ‘Barbie World.’ “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Melanie Hearn spoke with radio co-host of “Blaine and Lauren” on 96.3 WDVD Lauren Crocker, and comedian Mike Bonner about marketing and how it influences us.

Amare started the conversation by asking if the marketing for the movie has gone too far. Hearn disagreed and said, “I don’t think they have gone too overboard. ‘Barbie’ has been stuffed down our throats from the beginning.” Hearn continued to explain how there was always a full section of just Barbie in the aisles at the store.

The conversation continued about being influenced by celebrity marketing. Crocker said, “I am their person. If it’s a celebrity that I like, and they put something out. Especially if it’s skincare, makeup or like some kind of beauty product.” Bonner added, “When you use a spokesperson, a celebrity, it catches people and that’s a smart marketing move.”

