Need a break from cooking?

Live in the D – Sometimes the hardest part of the week is figuring out what to eat. Monica Notara the owner and founder of Miroh Meals, spoke to “Live in the D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Melanie Hearn on how she got her business started.

Notara started her business by making meals for her friends on the side. She said, “I noticed there was a kind of a lack of gourmet vegan meals.” She is a single-mother and was working a full-time job at the time at the start of her business. Notara decided to quit her job and “give her all” to create what is now Miroh Meals.

When it came to prepping, Notara said, “The key to meal prepping is planning.” She continued telling both hosts that changing up what you are eating will help your plate from being boring. Miroh Meals delivers to your house every Tuesday with the menu changing every two-weeks. All of the meals are vegan and can be made gluten free.

To check out some of the meal options and to hear about Miroh Meals storefront check out the video above.