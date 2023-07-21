Everything at this Oakland County restaurant is gluten-free

Deep dish pizza, penne pasta, freshly fried chicken strips..... This might not be what you think of when you hear “gluten-free”, but that’s how they do it at Tru Pizza Co. in Troy.

“You have this whole menu, it’s all for you,” says Allison Krulikowski, the General Manager. “So, we try to keep it as diverse as possible.”

The idea for this place all began with a girl named Renee. The original owners had a daughter named Renee who had Celiac Disease and a severe nut allergy. Her parents wanted to create a place where she could feel safe going out to eat so they opened Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria.

When the new team took it over in 2019 they kept the recipes and mission the same, just changing the name to Tru Pizza Co.

“It’s very family still,” explains Krulikowski. “A lot of regulars because again, they are comfortable coming here.”

Signs are posted that ask customers not to bring any food into the building, that way they can better guarantee a gluten-free environment with no cross-contamination possible.

While their whole menu is gluten-free and nut-free, that isn’t the only dietary restriction they cater to. Many of their dishes can be made dairy-free, eggs have been removed from most of their dishes, and they have a comprehensive list of all the allergens in their food online.

“We want people to know that this is a safe place for them to come if they have celiac [disease], if they’re [gluten] intolerant, if they have dairy concerns, or any other allergy concerns. We are very comfortable working with those people,” says Krulikowski.

Their menu consists of pizzas, calzones, salads, pasta, sandwiches, and appetizers. Their signature pizzas come in two styles, the New York thin crust, or the Chicago-style deep dish. All their calzones are create-your-own, and the pasta is similar in that you can choose to add protein and veggies to them. A popular dessert is their s’more pizza with toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate chips on it, but they also have elephant ears and cinnamon sticks to choose from as well.

For a full look at the menu, watch the video above.

Tru Pizza Co. is located at 1937 W Maple Road in Troy at the Cambridge Crossing Shops.