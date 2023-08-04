Mex in Bloomfield Hills has a new look

One popular restaurant is back after a brief hiatus for some renovations. From the beautiful and flavorful dishes to the new modern decor, Mex in Bloomfield Hills has gotten a makeover since its opening in 2013.

Managing Partner, Zack Sklar, was driving down the road one day when he saw it was available.

“Literally called the broker in the car,” says Sklar. “I had no idea what the concept would be, but I knew I wanted to open a restaurant there.”

He decided to open a Mexican restaurant so he went to Mexico to learn about the cuisine. He took a more Americanized approach to the menu and opened Mex in 2013.

After nearly 10 years in business, in the fall of 2022, they decided to close for a remodel.

“We’re a little bit more grown up now, says Sklar. “I believe really in what we call brand continuity where the design matches the plates, matches the menu design matches the food.”

For the new design, they turned to their travels basing it on their trips to California and Mexico City with a more modern feel. The color palette is a bit more muted then before and more streamlined to really highlight the tall ceilings and large windows.

The menu got an upgrade as well.

“We really wanted to do higher-end Mexican food. People want food that they are really comfortable with and understand so there’s a little bit of both.”

Some of their more elevated dishes include their adobo marinated branzino, and their tuna crudo which is served on top of a chili verde sauce with fresh mangos and avocado. Of course, they also have classics like their fresh house-made guacamole and their tacos, but they also do twists on classics like the crispy duck carnitas tacos, or their chicken al pastor.

Next week they will be opening for lunch as well, and they currently have Happy Hour every day from 4 - 6 PM and all day on Sunday.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Mex is located at 6675 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills.