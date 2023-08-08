Advice on adopting the purrr-fect cat

It’s said that dogs are a man’s best friend, but let’s not forget about the furry felines. On this International Cat Day, we want to show some love to the animal that sometimes gets a bad reputation. Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane stopped by “Live in the D” to share some perks of being a cat owner.

“For those looking to adopt a pet, don’t discount the cats,” Chrisman told host Tati Amare. She said cats are easier for those who work odd hours, or if you travel a lot, cats can be easier to accommodate. She also said, some feline friends are just as funny, and have just as much personality as dogs.

If you’re looking to give a cat a chance at a forever home, reach out to Michigan Humane. The Mike Morse law firm will waive standard adoption fees for anyone looking to adopt today.

To view the entire interview, and see the today’s kitten “Plex,” who’s in need of a home, click the video above.