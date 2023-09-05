4 fun fall events to see in Frankenmuth

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the summer winds down, many think festival season is coming to an end, but in the city of Frankenmuth, this is the time when things start to ramp up.

Fall is full of busy weekends and events that draw thousands of people to Little Bavaria. Jamie Furbush, president and CEO of the Frankenmuth visitor’s bureau, and Brooke Huested, director of marketing, appeared on Live In The D to talk about four different events happening this fall that could entice you to make the drive up I-75.

First, Furbush and Huested talked about the Frankenmuth Auto Fest and Funtown Chowdown. The Auto Fest is this weekend and brings together hotrods and classic cars for a car show in a setting that only Frankenmuth can provide.

“It all starts on Friday with a big block party,” Huested said. “The streets will shut down around 4 p.m.”

As for the Funtown Chowdown, that event happens once a month throughout the summer season and brings together a dozen food trucks in town. This is happening the weekend of September 14 and leads into Oktoberfest.

Second, they spoke more about the traditional Oktoberfest that happens September 14 to 17. The festival has traditional German beer, food, and dancing. It allows people a perfect chance to explore the city.

“People come for festivals, like Oktoberfest, but then they find their way to our unique bakery and shops to get all their other wonderful things,” Furbush said.

Third, the Fire Arts Festival happens the weekend of September 22 and is all about art work created by fire. As the sun goes down, you can watch iron be poured into artwork live and see how fire can be a source of creativity.

Finally, it’s the Michigan’s Big County Fest the weekend of September 29 and 30. Here you can ride a mechanical bull or even learn some country line dancing. There will also be live country music.

