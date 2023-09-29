Can you spot the magic trick?

“Live in the D” welcomed back entertainer, magician, and friend of the show Jasen Magic as a guest co-host this week and as always he had a few tricks up his sleeve. Magic entertained the crew and viewers all week with his fun humor, and quick wit, but he waited till his last day to have a little magical fun with “Live In The D’s” Tati Amare and Michelle Oliver. He gave the ladies a preview of what people can expect when seeing him live at one of his shows.

Magic’s upcoming performance is Friday October 27, at Genitti’s Theater in Northville. Dinner is at 6:30, with the show to follow.

To see what trick Magic played on the ladies at “Live in the D”, click the video above.