Ring in the holidays by being a part of this tradition

Every holiday season there is a familiar sound that fills the air. It’s the sound of ringing bells outside of businesses everywhere for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

We are all familiar with those red kettles and dropping money into the opening at the top. Now, The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help bring awareness to this cause that supports charities throughout the area.

Major Toni Dorrell with The Salvation Army shared exactly how the money raised over the holiday season helps community programming. Funds are used for purposes such as:

Corps Community Centers

Echo Grove Camp and Retreat Center

Emergency Disaster Services

Harbor Light – Medical Respite, drug and alcohol rehabilitation/treatment program

Pathway of Hope

The Salvation Army Outdoors Programs

William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

Youth Programs – after-school and character building

Emergency shelters at MATTS and Booth Services at the Ellen Thompson Center

None of this can happen without volunteers who give their time throughout the holiday season to help in this effort. That includes Pam Callan, a volunteer ambassador who shared why she got involved and how you can make your experience as a bell ringer something exciting and different.

To see what Pam does at her kettle stations, and to hear more about how you can volunteer, click the video player above.

For more information on how you can contribute to The Salvation Army’s campaign click here.