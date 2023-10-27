77º
Fans of ‘Champagne Papi’, you won’t want to miss this

4 straight hours of DJ Ro Spit spinning Drake

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

DJ Ro Spit was back in the studio on the 1s and 2s for “Live in the D” today.

This is ahead of his very popular “Drake Night,” which his company The Secret Garden puts on. This time they’ve given it a Halloween twist and partnered up with the Garden Theater to bring you four straight hours of Champagne Papi, aka Drake. DJ Ro Spit will be behind the turn table during the fun and frightful night. The event is happening tonight, October 27th, from 9 PM to 1 AM at the Garden Theater. Admission is free, RSVP is required, and costumes are mandatory.

To hear what DJ Ro Spit has to say about Drake’s new album and more, watch the video above.

