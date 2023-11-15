56º
Join Insider

Live In The D

Mark Harmon’s new book tells the untold true story of spies in Pearl Harbor

“Ghosts of Honolulu” is available everywhere books are sold

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Books, Reading, History, Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon just released a new book titled “Ghosts of Honolulu,” and it shares the true story of a Japanese spy, and a Japanese American Spy Hunter and their involvement in Pearl Harbor.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare got a chance to sit down and chat with Harmon about his new book, and speak with Leon Carrol Junior, a retired NCIS agent who co-wrote it with him.

Harmon first met Carrol on the set of “NCIS” where Carrol was the technical advisor for the show. While they both worked on the show, they became friends and wanted to share the true history behind the agency. This story was one that really captivated their attention.

Watch the video above to see the full interview. “Ghosts of Honolulu” is available everywhere books are sold.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram