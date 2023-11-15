Mark Harmon’s new book tells the untold true story of spies in Pearl Harbor

Mark Harmon just released a new book titled “Ghosts of Honolulu,” and it shares the true story of a Japanese spy, and a Japanese American Spy Hunter and their involvement in Pearl Harbor.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare got a chance to sit down and chat with Harmon about his new book, and speak with Leon Carrol Junior, a retired NCIS agent who co-wrote it with him.

Harmon first met Carrol on the set of “NCIS” where Carrol was the technical advisor for the show. While they both worked on the show, they became friends and wanted to share the true history behind the agency. This story was one that really captivated their attention.

"Ghosts of Honolulu" is available everywhere books are sold.