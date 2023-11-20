41º
This singer from the D doesn’t want any ‘drama’

Carley Lusk’s new song is titled ‘Drama’

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

A local singer’s musical journey has taken her to Los Angeles and now back home to Detroit.

Carley Lusk has returned to the area after performing and writing in California for five years.

Lusk describes her sound as modern day R&B. She also explained that while growing up, she was heavily influenced by Amy Winehouse’s music.

The singer has dropped a new song titled “Drama,” which she said is the first song off an upcoming four-song EP.

Watch the video above to see Carley Lusk perform “Drama” during an appearance on “Live In The D.”

