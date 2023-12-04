There’s something to do all winter long in Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re looking to have some fun this holiday season, you might want to head to Ann Arbor. The city is filled with shops and has various events that visitors can attend.

Chad Wiebesick, the director of public affairs at Destination Ann Arbor, appeared on “Live In The D” to share of the exciting things happening in the Ann Arbor community.

When it comes to shopping opportunities, Wiebesick highlighted the four distinct shopping districts in Ann Arbor. They are State Street, Main Street, South University, and Kerrytown.

Visitors can also check out a variety of special events in Ann Arbor. The Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair will feature dozens of artists and crafters. It’s being held Dec. 9 at the Ann Arbor District Library.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 21-26, and music lovers can check out the 47th Annual Folk Fest, which will take place Jan. 26 and 27 at the Hill Auditorium. Actor Jeff Daniels is set to emcee the Folk Fest.

