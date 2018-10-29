LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing with Sarah Sanders (10/29/2018)

WASHINGTON - The White House will hold a press briefing Monday afternoon with press secretary Sarah Sanders.



Trump says military ‘waiting’ for migrants

President Donald Trump is escalating his threats against a migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. border, labelling the effort an “invasion” and declaring the “Military is waiting for you.”

Trump tweeted Monday about the caravan of several thousand Central American migrants moving through Mexico, saying no one will be admitted “unless you go through the legal process.”

Trump also said the group includes “Gang Members and some very bad people.” He has made similar claims before without offering evidence.

The president has stepped up his focus on immigration in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

The Pentagon last week approved a request for additional troops at the southern border. The White House is also weighing additional border security measures.

