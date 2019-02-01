$2,500 reward offered for information regarding fatal Jan. 24 shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Jahil Acuff.

Acuff was 36 years old when he was shot and killed in his home in the 4300 block of Grayton Street on Jan. 24. His body was found just before 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All rewards are paid anonymously when a tip leads to an arrest.

See surveillance video of two persons of interest below.

